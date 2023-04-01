Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate (2022)
- Carroll hit .260 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks.
- Carroll picked up at least one hit 22 times last year in 32 games played (68.8%), including multiple hits on five occasions (15.6%).
- He homered in 12.5% of his games last season (32 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.5% of his trips to home plate.
- In nine of 32 games last year (28.1%), Carroll drove in a run, and three of those games (9.4%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He touched home plate in 31.3% of his 32 games last year, with two or more runs in 9.4% of those games (three).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.196
|AVG
|.321
|.226
|OBP
|.419
|.314
|SLG
|.679
|4
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|7
|14/2
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (16.7%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Kershaw gets the call to start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.
- When he last appeared on Thursday, Oct. 13, the 35-year-old left-hander started the game and went five innings against the San Diego Padres.
- Over his 22 appearances last season he finished with a 2.28 ERA and a 0.942 WHIP, compiling a 12-3 record.
