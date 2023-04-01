The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate (2022)

  • Carroll hit .260 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks.
  • Carroll picked up at least one hit 22 times last year in 32 games played (68.8%), including multiple hits on five occasions (15.6%).
  • He homered in 12.5% of his games last season (32 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.5% of his trips to home plate.
  • In nine of 32 games last year (28.1%), Carroll drove in a run, and three of those games (9.4%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • He touched home plate in 31.3% of his 32 games last year, with two or more runs in 9.4% of those games (three).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 17
.196 AVG .321
.226 OBP .419
.314 SLG .679
4 XBH 11
1 HR 3
7 RBI 7
14/2 K/BB 17/6
0 SB 2
Home Away
14 GP 18
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Kershaw gets the call to start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.
  • When he last appeared on Thursday, Oct. 13, the 35-year-old left-hander started the game and went five innings against the San Diego Padres.
  • Over his 22 appearances last season he finished with a 2.28 ERA and a 0.942 WHIP, compiling a 12-3 record.
