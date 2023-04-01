Christian Walker -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on April 1 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Christian Walker At The Plate (2022)

  • Walker recorded 141 hits and slugged .477.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play last year, he ranked 89th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
  • Walker got a hit in 60.0% of his 160 games last season, with more than one hit in 22.5% of them.
  • He hit a long ball in 33 games a year ago (out of 160 opportunities, 20.6%), going deep in 5.4% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 39.4% of his 160 games a year ago, Walker picked up an RBI (63 times). He also had 21 games with multiple RBIs (13.1%), and three or more RBIs in nine games.
  • He crossed the plate in 70 of 160 games last season (43.8%), including scoring more than once in 7.5% of his games (12 times).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
80 GP 80
.227 AVG .256
.323 OBP .334
.430 SLG .522
28 XBH 35
15 HR 21
42 RBI 52
65/39 K/BB 66/32
0 SB 2
46 (57.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (62.5%)
16 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (25.0%)
34 (42.5%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (45.0%)
13 (16.3%) Games w/1+ HR 20 (25.0%)
30 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (41.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to surrender 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Kershaw starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, Oct. 13, the 35-year-old lefty started the game and went five innings against the San Diego Padres.
  • Over his 22 appearances last season he finished with a 2.28 ERA and a 0.942 WHIP, compiling a 12-3 record.
