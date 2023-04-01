On Saturday, Alek Thomas (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Alek Thomas At The Plate (2022)

Thomas hit .231 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Thomas picked up a base hit in 62 out of 113 games last year (54.9%), with more than one hit in 20 of them (17.7%).

He hit a home run in 6.2% of his games last year (seven of 113), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.9% of his 113 games a year ago, Thomas drove in a run (27 times). He also had 10 games with multiple RBIs (8.8%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

He touched home plate in 38 of 113 games last season, with multiple runs in seven of those games.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 53 .220 AVG .242 .261 OBP .288 .277 SLG .411 9 XBH 17 1 HR 7 17 RBI 22 36/8 K/BB 38/14 2 SB 2 Home Away 59 GP 54 30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (59.3%) 9 (15.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (20.4%) 22 (37.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (29.6%) 1 (1.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (11.1%) 13 (22.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (25.9%)

