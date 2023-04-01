Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Alek Thomas (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)
Alek Thomas At The Plate (2022)
- Thomas hit .231 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.
- Thomas picked up a base hit in 62 out of 113 games last year (54.9%), with more than one hit in 20 of them (17.7%).
- He hit a home run in 6.2% of his games last year (seven of 113), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.9% of his 113 games a year ago, Thomas drove in a run (27 times). He also had 10 games with multiple RBIs (8.8%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- He touched home plate in 38 of 113 games last season, with multiple runs in seven of those games.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.220
|AVG
|.242
|.261
|OBP
|.288
|.277
|SLG
|.411
|9
|XBH
|17
|1
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|22
|36/8
|K/BB
|38/14
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|54
|30 (50.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (59.3%)
|9 (15.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (20.4%)
|22 (37.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (29.6%)
|1 (1.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (11.1%)
|13 (22.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (25.9%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.81).
- Dodgers pitchers combined to give up 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Kershaw will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- The 35-year-old left-hander last appeared Thursday, Oct. 13 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went five innings.
- Last season he finished with a 2.28 ERA and a 0.942 WHIP over his 22 games, compiling a 12-3 record.
