Held from March 30 - April 2, Aaron Rai is set to play in the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas.

Looking to place a bet on Rai at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Aaron Rai Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Rai has finished under par eight times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 18 rounds, Rai has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Rai has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Rai has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 40 -4 279 0 20 0 1 $1.5M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Rai finished 29th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,294 yards, shorter than the 7,438-yard length for this tournament.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

Rai will take to the 7,438-yard course this week at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) after having played courses with an average length of 7,248 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Rai's Last Time Out

Rai was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 96th percentile of the field.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship was strong, putting him in the 74th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, Rai was better than just 32% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Rai recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Rai had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.7).

Rai had more birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship.

In that most recent outing, Rai carded a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.1).

Rai ended THE PLAYERS Championship recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.1 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Rai recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.3.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

