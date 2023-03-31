The Phoenix Suns (41-35) take on the Denver Nuggets (51-25) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday at Footprint Center. Deandre Ayton of the Suns and Jamal Murray of the Nuggets are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Friday, March 31

10:30 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Suns' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their most recent game, the Suns topped the Timberwolves 107-100. With 29 points, Devin Booker was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 29 3 5 4 0 1 Chris Paul 19 3 6 2 0 1 Kevin Durant 16 8 4 0 0 2

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton puts up 18.1 points and 10 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.8 assists, shooting 58.7% from the floor.

Booker is putting up 28.2 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Kevin Durant is posting 29.2 points, 5.2 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Chris Paul is tops on the Suns at 9.1 assists per game, while also posting 4.3 rebounds and 13.7 points. He is fifth in the NBA in assists.

Torrey Craig posts 7.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 30.2 4.6 4 1.5 0.2 1.4 Chris Paul 14.2 4.4 9.5 1.5 0.3 1.1 Josh Okogie 9.2 3.7 2.5 0.9 0.8 1.2 Cameron Payne 9.2 2.3 3.9 0.4 0.2 1.2 Deandre Ayton 10.5 5 0.1 0.3 0.6 0

