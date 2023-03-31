The Phoenix Suns (41-35) are heavily favored (-10.5) to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (51-25) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game airs on NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT. The point total in the matchup is set at 226.5.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -10.5 226.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 226.5 combined points in 37 of 76 games this season.

The average total in Phoenix's games this season is 225.3, 1.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Suns are 40-35-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Phoenix has been favored 45 times and won 32, or 71.1%, of those games.

This season, Phoenix has won eight of its 10 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -450 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Nuggets Total Facts Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 37 48.7% 113.6 230 111.7 224.3 226.0 Nuggets 43 56.6% 116.4 230 112.6 224.3 230.0

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns are 3-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over their past 10 games.

The Suns have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 outings.

Against the spread, Phoenix has performed better when playing at home, covering 20 times in 37 home games, and 20 times in 39 road games.

The 113.6 points per game the Suns record are just 1.0 more point than the Nuggets give up (112.6).

When Phoenix scores more than 112.6 points, it is 29-10 against the spread and 31-9 overall.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Suns and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 40-35 6-3 38-38 Nuggets 41-35 2-0 36-40

Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Suns Nuggets 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 116.4 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 29-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 36-16 31-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 46-6 111.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112.6 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 33-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-12 36-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-7

