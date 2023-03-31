The Phoenix Suns (41-35) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (51-25) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Footprint Center as big, 10-point favorites. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT

NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 10)

Nuggets (+ 10) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



The Nuggets (40-34-2 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 2.6% more often than the Suns (38-35-3) this season.

When the spread is set as 10 or more this season, Phoenix (6-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (66.7%) than Denver (2-0) does as the underdog (100%).

Phoenix and its opponents have gone over the point total 47.4% of the time this season (36 out of 76). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (35 out of 76).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Suns are 32-14, a better record than the Nuggets have recorded (8-9) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix is posting 113.6 points per game this year (17th-ranked in NBA), but it has really played well on defense, allowing only 111.7 points per game (fifth-best).

With 27.3 dimes per game, the Suns rank third-best in the league in the category.

With 12.2 treys per game, the Suns are 13th in the NBA. They sport a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks seventh in the league.

In terms of shot breakdown, Phoenix has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 71% of the team's buckets) and 36.1% from beyond the arc (29%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.