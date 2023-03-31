The Phoenix Suns (41-35) will host the Denver Nuggets (51-25) after victories in three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT

NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Suns are outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game with a +147 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and give up 111.7 per contest (fifth in the league).

The Nuggets put up 116.4 points per game (ninth in league) while giving up 112.6 per outing (10th in NBA). They have a +293 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game.

These two teams score 230 points per game between them, 2.5 more than this game's over/under.

These teams together surrender 224.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Phoenix has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Denver has covered 40 times in 76 matchups with a spread this year.

Suns and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +450 +220 - Nuggets +800 +340 -

