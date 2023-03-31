Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Nick Ahmed -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the hill, on March 31 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate (2022)
- Ahmed hit .231 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- Ahmed picked up a hit in 52.9% of his games last season (nine of 17), with multiple hits in three of those contests (17.6%).
- He hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2022 (three of 17), including 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Ahmed drove in a run in seven of 17 games last season (41.2%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
- In six of 17 games last year he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|.212
|AVG
|.263
|.257
|OBP
|.263
|.333
|SLG
|.632
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|2
|8/2
|K/BB
|7/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers gave up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- May will start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, Sept. 22, the 25-year-old right-hander, started and went four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- In six games last season he compiled a 2-3 record and had a 4.80 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP.
