Nick Ahmed -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the hill, on March 31 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate (2022)

  • Ahmed hit .231 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
  • Ahmed picked up a hit in 52.9% of his games last season (nine of 17), with multiple hits in three of those contests (17.6%).
  • He hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2022 (three of 17), including 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ahmed drove in a run in seven of 17 games last season (41.2%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
  • In six of 17 games last year he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
12 GP 5
.212 AVG .263
.257 OBP .263
.333 SLG .632
2 XBH 3
1 HR 2
5 RBI 2
8/2 K/BB 7/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 5
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers gave up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • May will start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, Sept. 22, the 25-year-old right-hander, started and went four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • In six games last season he compiled a 2-3 record and had a 4.80 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP.
