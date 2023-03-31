Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the hill, on March 31 at 10:10 PM ET.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Dustin May TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate (2022)

Gurriel hit .291 with 32 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 32 walks.

Gurriel got a hit in 70.2% of his 121 games last year, with multiple hits in 28.1% of those contests.

He hit a long ball in five games a year ago (out of 121 opportunities, 4.1%), leaving the ballpark in 1% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel drove in a run in 27.3% of his 121 games last year, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of those games (10). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

In 44 of 121 games last year (36.4%) he touched home plate, and in six of those games (5.0%) he scored more than once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 60 GP 61 .303 AVG .281 .349 OBP .341 .431 SLG .370 21 XBH 17 3 HR 2 20 RBI 32 41/14 K/BB 42/18 0 SB 3 Home Away 60 GP 61 45 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (65.6%) 15 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (31.1%) 25 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (31.1%) 3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.3%) 14 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (31.1%)

