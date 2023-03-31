Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the hill, on March 31 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate (2022)
- Gurriel hit .291 with 32 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 32 walks.
- Gurriel got a hit in 70.2% of his 121 games last year, with multiple hits in 28.1% of those contests.
- He hit a long ball in five games a year ago (out of 121 opportunities, 4.1%), leaving the ballpark in 1% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel drove in a run in 27.3% of his 121 games last year, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of those games (10). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- In 44 of 121 games last year (36.4%) he touched home plate, and in six of those games (5.0%) he scored more than once.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|61
|.303
|AVG
|.281
|.349
|OBP
|.341
|.431
|SLG
|.370
|21
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|32
|41/14
|K/BB
|42/18
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|61
|45 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (65.6%)
|15 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (31.1%)
|25 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (31.1%)
|3 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (3.3%)
|14 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (31.1%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Dodgers had the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- Dodgers pitchers combined to give up 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
- May makes his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- When he last appeared on Thursday, Sept. 22, the 25-year-old righty started the game and went four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- Last season he finished with a 2-3 record, a 4.80 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP over his six games.
