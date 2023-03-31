Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, a 107-100 win against the Timberwolves, Durant put up 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Let's break down Durant's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 29.2 26.4 Rebounds 5.5 6.8 7.2 Assists 4.5 5.2 4.8 PRA 32.5 41.2 38.4 PR 28.5 36 33.6 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.1



Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Nuggets

Durant's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.3 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

On defense, the Nuggets have given up 112.6 points per game, which is 10th-best in the league.

The Nuggets concede 40.3 rebounds per game, best in the NBA.

Conceding 25.6 assists per contest, the Nuggets are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

