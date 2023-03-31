The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dustin May TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ketel Marte At The Plate (2022)

Marte hit .240 with 42 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 58 walks.

In 62.8% of his 137 games last season, Marte got a hit. He also had 29 multi-hit games in 2022.

He went yard in 12 games a year ago (out of 137 opportunities, 8.8%), leaving the ballpark in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Marte picked up an RBI in 39 of 137 games last season (28.5%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.0%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored in 55 of 137 games last year, with multiple runs in 13 of those games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 74 GP 63 .261 AVG .216 .352 OBP .292 .429 SLG .381 33 XBH 23 5 HR 7 28 RBI 24 44/37 K/BB 57/21 5 SB 0 Home Away 74 GP 63 51 (68.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (55.6%) 15 (20.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (22.2%) 28 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (42.9%) 5 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (11.1%) 20 (27.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.2%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)