Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Ketel Marte At The Plate (2022)
- Marte hit .240 with 42 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 58 walks.
- In 62.8% of his 137 games last season, Marte got a hit. He also had 29 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He went yard in 12 games a year ago (out of 137 opportunities, 8.8%), leaving the ballpark in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte picked up an RBI in 39 of 137 games last season (28.5%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.0%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored in 55 of 137 games last year, with multiple runs in 13 of those games.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|63
|.261
|AVG
|.216
|.352
|OBP
|.292
|.429
|SLG
|.381
|33
|XBH
|23
|5
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|24
|44/37
|K/BB
|57/21
|5
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|63
|51 (68.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (55.6%)
|15 (20.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (22.2%)
|28 (37.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (42.9%)
|5 (6.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (11.1%)
|20 (27.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (30.2%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA was No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers gave up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- May will take the mound to start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, Sept. 22, the 25-year-old righty, started and went four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- Over his six appearances last season he put together a 2-3 record, had a 4.80 ERA, and a 1.2 WHIP.
