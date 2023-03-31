Josh Rojas makes his season debut when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers and Dustin May at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Dodgers Starter: Dustin May

Dustin May TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Rojas At The Plate (2022)

Rojas had a .351 on-base percentage and batted .269.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 44th, his on-base percentage ranked 33rd, and he was 99th in the league in slugging.

Rojas got a hit 81 times last year in 124 games (65.3%), including 30 multi-hit games (24.2%).

In seven of 124 games last year, he went yard (5.6%). He went deep in 1.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Rojas picked up an RBI in 34 of 124 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.

He crossed the plate in 53 of 124 games last season (42.7%), including scoring more than once in 8.9% of his games (11 times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 61 .268 AVG .270 .352 OBP .350 .357 SLG .422 15 XBH 20 2 HR 7 23 RBI 33 45/29 K/BB 53/28 11 SB 12 Home Away 61 GP 63 37 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (69.8%) 17 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%) 27 (44.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (41.3%) 2 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.9%) 15 (24.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.2%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)