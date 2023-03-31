Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Rojas makes his season debut when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers and Dustin May at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Josh Rojas At The Plate (2022)
- Rojas had a .351 on-base percentage and batted .269.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 44th, his on-base percentage ranked 33rd, and he was 99th in the league in slugging.
- Rojas got a hit 81 times last year in 124 games (65.3%), including 30 multi-hit games (24.2%).
- In seven of 124 games last year, he went yard (5.6%). He went deep in 1.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Rojas picked up an RBI in 34 of 124 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
- He crossed the plate in 53 of 124 games last season (42.7%), including scoring more than once in 8.9% of his games (11 times).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|61
|.268
|AVG
|.270
|.352
|OBP
|.350
|.357
|SLG
|.422
|15
|XBH
|20
|2
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|33
|45/29
|K/BB
|53/28
|11
|SB
|12
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|63
|37 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (69.8%)
|17 (27.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (20.6%)
|27 (44.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (41.3%)
|2 (3.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (7.9%)
|15 (24.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (30.2%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combined to give up 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
- May makes his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- The 25-year-old righty started and threw four innings when he last appeared on Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- Over his six appearances last season he finished with a 4.80 ERA and a 1.200 WHIP, putting together a 2-3 record.
