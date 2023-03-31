Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Friday, Jake McCarthy (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Dustin May. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate (2022)
- McCarthy hit .283 with 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.
- McCarthy picked up at least one hit 59 times last year in 99 games played (59.6%), including multiple hits on 23 occasions (23.2%).
- He homered in 8.1% of his games last year (eight of 99), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- McCarthy picked up an RBI in 28 out of 99 games last season (28.3%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (8.1%).
- In 44.4% of his 99 games last season, he touched home plate (44 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|52
|.227
|AVG
|.323
|.297
|OBP
|.374
|.379
|SLG
|.460
|10
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|23
|32/10
|K/BB
|44/13
|4
|SB
|19
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|55
|22 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (67.3%)
|8 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (27.3%)
|20 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (43.6%)
|4 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (7.3%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (29.1%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.81).
- Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
- May starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.
- The 25-year-old righty last appeared Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he started and went four innings.
- Last season he finished with a 2-3 record, a 4.80 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP over his six games.
