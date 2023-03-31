Geraldo Perdomo is back in the lineup for the Arizona Diamondbacks and will face Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers March 31 at 10:10 PM ET.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +425)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate (2022)

  • Perdomo hit .195 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 50 walks.
  • Perdomo picked up at least one hit 65 times last season in 148 games played (43.9%), including multiple hits on 18 occasions (12.2%).
  • In five of 148 games last year, he went yard (3.4%). He went deep in 1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Perdomo drove in a run in 25 games last season out 148 (16.9%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (6.8%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He came around to score 49 times in 148 games (33.1%) last season, including eight occasions when he scored more than once (5.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 72
.224 AVG .167
.305 OBP .266
.281 SLG .244
8 XBH 9
1 HR 4
23 RBI 17
52/22 K/BB 51/28
7 SB 2
Home Away
73 GP 75
33 (45.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (42.7%)
13 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (6.7%)
24 (32.9%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (33.3%)
1 (1.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (5.3%)
15 (20.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (13.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers had the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
  • The Dodgers allowed the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • May starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, Sept. 22, the 25-year-old right-hander, started and went four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • In his six appearances last season he finished with a 4.80 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP, putting together a 2-3 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.