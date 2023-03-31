Geraldo Perdomo is back in the lineup for the Arizona Diamondbacks and will face Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers March 31 at 10:10 PM ET.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Dodgers Starter: Dustin May

Dustin May TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +425) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate (2022)

Perdomo hit .195 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 50 walks.

Perdomo picked up at least one hit 65 times last season in 148 games played (43.9%), including multiple hits on 18 occasions (12.2%).

In five of 148 games last year, he went yard (3.4%). He went deep in 1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Perdomo drove in a run in 25 games last season out 148 (16.9%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (6.8%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He came around to score 49 times in 148 games (33.1%) last season, including eight occasions when he scored more than once (5.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 72 .224 AVG .167 .305 OBP .266 .281 SLG .244 8 XBH 9 1 HR 4 23 RBI 17 52/22 K/BB 51/28 7 SB 2 Home Away 73 GP 75 33 (45.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (42.7%) 13 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (6.7%) 24 (32.9%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (33.3%) 1 (1.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (5.3%) 15 (20.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (13.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)