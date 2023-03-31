Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Gabriel Moreno, who went 0-for-2 with an RBI last time in action, battle Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate (2022)
- Moreno hit .319 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Moreno got a hit in 15 of 25 games last season, with multiple hits in five of those games.
- Logging a trip to the plate in 25 games last season, he hit just one dinger.
- Moreno picked up an RBI in three of 25 games last season (12.0%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.0%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored a run in eight of 25 games last year (32.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|.400
|AVG
|.256
|.419
|OBP
|.310
|.400
|SLG
|.359
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|3
|2/1
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (6.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- May will start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander last appeared Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he started and went four innings.
- Over his six appearances last season he finished with a 4.80 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP, compiling a 2-3 record.
