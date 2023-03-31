The Arizona Diamondbacks and Gabriel Moreno, who went 0-for-2 with an RBI last time in action, battle Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dustin May TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate (2022)

Moreno hit .319 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Moreno got a hit in 15 of 25 games last season, with multiple hits in five of those games.

Logging a trip to the plate in 25 games last season, he hit just one dinger.

Moreno picked up an RBI in three of 25 games last season (12.0%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.0%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored a run in eight of 25 games last year (32.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 12 .400 AVG .256 .419 OBP .310 .400 SLG .359 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 4 RBI 3 2/1 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 15 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)