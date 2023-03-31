The Arizona Diamondbacks and Evan Longoria, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Evan Longoria At The Plate (2022)

  • Longoria hit .244 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Longoria reached base via a hit in 48 of 89 games last season (53.9%), including multiple hits in 16.9% of those games (15 of them).
  • Including the 89 games he played in last season, he homered in 12 of them (13.5%), leaving the yard in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 24.7% of his games a year ago (22 of 89), Longoria plated a run. In 12 of those games (13.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.
  • He scored a run in 26 of his 89 games a season ago (29.2%), with two or more runs scored five times (5.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
40 GP 48
.243 AVG .245
.326 OBP .315
.504 SLG .411
14 XBH 13
8 HR 6
21 RBI 21
33/14 K/BB 50/15
0 SB 0
Home Away
40 GP 49
20 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (57.1%)
8 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (14.3%)
12 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (28.6%)
6 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (12.2%)
10 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (24.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers allowed the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • May makes his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
  • The 25-year-old righty started and threw four innings when he last appeared Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.80 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP over his six games, putting together a 2-3 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.