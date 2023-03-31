The Arizona Diamondbacks and Evan Longoria, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Dustin May TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Evan Longoria At The Plate (2022)

Longoria hit .244 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

Longoria reached base via a hit in 48 of 89 games last season (53.9%), including multiple hits in 16.9% of those games (15 of them).

Including the 89 games he played in last season, he homered in 12 of them (13.5%), leaving the yard in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.7% of his games a year ago (22 of 89), Longoria plated a run. In 12 of those games (13.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.

He scored a run in 26 of his 89 games a season ago (29.2%), with two or more runs scored five times (5.6%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 40 GP 48 .243 AVG .245 .326 OBP .315 .504 SLG .411 14 XBH 13 8 HR 6 21 RBI 21 33/14 K/BB 50/15 0 SB 0 Home Away 40 GP 49 20 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (57.1%) 8 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (14.3%) 12 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (28.6%) 6 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (12.2%) 10 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (24.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)