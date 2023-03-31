The Los Angeles Dodgers (1-0) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (0-1) will match up in an early-season contest on Friday, March 31 at Dodger Stadium, with Dustin May pitching for the Dodgers and Merrill Kelly toeing the rubber for the Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +155 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: May - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers were favorites in 160 games last season and won 111 (69.4%) of those contests.

Last season, the Dodgers won 61 of their 90 games, or 67.8%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers averaged 1.3 homers per home game last season (106 total at home).

Los Angeles averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .454 in home contests.

The Diamondbacks were victorious in 51, or 42.5%, of the 120 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Diamondbacks won 12 of 42 games when listed as at least +155 on the moneyline.

Arizona averaged 1.3 homers per game when playing on the road last season (102 total in road contests).

The Diamondbacks slugged .397 with three extra-base hits per game in road contests.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nick Ahmed 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+350) Evan Longoria 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260) Christian Walker 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+270) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+240)

