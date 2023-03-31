The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks will play on Friday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET, with Dustin May and Merrill Kelly the starting pitchers.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 173 home runs ranked 14th in Major League Baseball.

The Diamondbacks ranked 20th in the majors with a .385 team slugging percentage.

Arizona had a team batting average of just .230 last season, which ranked 26th among MLB teams.

Arizona scored 702 runs (4.3 per game) last season, which ranked 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks had an on-base percentage of .304 last season, which ranked 23rd in the majors.

Arizona averaged the 24th-most strikeouts per nine innings (7.7) in the majors last season.

The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors last season.

Arizona ranked 20th in MLB with a combined 1.295 WHIP last season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send out Kelly for his first start of the season.

The 34-year-old righty last pitched Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Milwaukee Brewers, tossing six innings as the starter.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Dodgers L 8-2 Away Zac Gallen Julio Urías 3/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Merrill Kelly Dustin May 4/1/2023 Dodgers - Away Madison Bumgarner Clayton Kershaw 4/2/2023 Dodgers - Away Zach Davies Noah Syndergaard 4/3/2023 Padres - Away Ryne Nelson - 4/4/2023 Padres - Away Zac Gallen Yu Darvish 4/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Merrill Kelly Dustin May

