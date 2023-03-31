Friday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (1-0) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (0-1) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-2 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Dodgers squad taking home the win. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on March 31.

The Dodgers will call on Dustin May versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 2.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks were underdogs in 120 games last season and came away with the win 51 times (42.5%) in those contests.

Last year, Arizona won 12 of 42 games when listed as at least +155 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Last season Arizona was the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (702 total).

The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule