The Phoenix Suns, with Devin Booker, match up versus the Denver Nuggets at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.

In a 107-100 win over the Timberwolves (his last action) Booker produced 29 points, five assists and four steals.

We're going to look at Booker's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 28.2 30.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.6 Assists 5.5 5.4 4.0 PRA 37.5 38.2 38.8 PR 31.5 32.8 34.8 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.4



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Nuggets

Booker has taken 20.4 shots per game this season and made 10.2 per game, which account for 14.6% and 15.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 11.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

Booker's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.3 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 21st in possessions per game with 101.4.

The Nuggets are the 10th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 112.6 points per game.

Giving up 40.3 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best squad in the league.

The Nuggets concede 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

The Nuggets concede 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the league.

Devin Booker vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/25/2022 4 2 0 0 0 0 0

