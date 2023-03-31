Coyotes vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Dallas Stars (40-20-14) hit the road against the Arizona Coyotes (27-35-13, losers of five in a row) at Mullett Arena. The game on Friday, March 31 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSW.
Coyotes vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSW
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-240)
|Coyotes (+200)
|6
Coyotes Betting Insights
- This season the Coyotes have won 23 of the 66 games, or 34.8%, in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Arizona has won 13 of its 41 games, or 31.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Coyotes, based on the moneyline, is 33.3%.
- Arizona has played 43 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
Coyotes vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|252 (9th)
|Goals
|208 (27th)
|202 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|258 (23rd)
|53 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (22nd)
|37 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (32nd)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Arizona has gone over the total three times.
- The Coyotes and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.6 goals in their last 10 games, 0.6 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- Over the last 10 games, Coyotes' games average 8.4 goals, 0.9 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Coyotes have the NHL's 27th-ranked scoring offense (208 total goals, 2.8 per game).
- The Coyotes' 258 total goals conceded (3.4 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.
- They have a -50 goal differential, which ranks 27th in the league.
