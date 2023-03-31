The Dallas Stars (40-20-14) visit the Arizona Coyotes (27-35-13) -- who've lost five straight -- on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSW to see the Coyotes try to beat the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSW
  • Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/1/2023 Stars Coyotes 4-2 DAL
1/21/2023 Stars Coyotes 4-0 DAL
11/3/2022 Coyotes Stars 7-2 DAL

Coyotes Stats & Trends

  • The Coyotes have given up 258 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 23rd in the league.
  • The Coyotes have 208 goals this season (2.8 per game), 27th in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Coyotes have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Clayton Keller 75 36 45 81 54 51 34.4%
Nick Schmaltz 56 21 33 54 49 55 39.6%
Matias Maccelli 57 10 33 43 41 23 0%
Lawson Crouse 70 22 20 42 30 29 39%
Barrett Hayton 75 17 24 41 33 30 51%

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars have allowed 202 total goals (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in league play.
  • The Stars score the ninth-most goals in the NHL (252 total, 3.4 per game).
  • In the last 10 contests, the Stars have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
  • Defensively, the Stars have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 40 goals over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 74 41 50 91 61 57 0%
Jamie Benn 74 31 40 71 44 49 59.7%
Joe Pavelski 74 22 46 68 50 28 53.5%
Roope Hintz 66 33 34 67 36 24 51.9%
Miro Heiskanen 71 11 51 62 55 43 -

