The Dallas Stars (40-20-14) visit the Arizona Coyotes (27-35-13) -- who've lost five straight -- on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSW to see the Coyotes try to beat the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/1/2023 Stars Coyotes 4-2 DAL 1/21/2023 Stars Coyotes 4-0 DAL 11/3/2022 Coyotes Stars 7-2 DAL

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have given up 258 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 23rd in the league.

The Coyotes have 208 goals this season (2.8 per game), 27th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 75 36 45 81 54 51 34.4% Nick Schmaltz 56 21 33 54 49 55 39.6% Matias Maccelli 57 10 33 43 41 23 0% Lawson Crouse 70 22 20 42 30 29 39% Barrett Hayton 75 17 24 41 33 30 51%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 202 total goals (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in league play.

The Stars score the ninth-most goals in the NHL (252 total, 3.4 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Stars have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 40 goals over that span.

Stars Key Players