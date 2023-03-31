On Friday, Corbin Carroll (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Dustin May. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Dodgers Starter: Dustin May

Dustin May TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Corbin Carroll At The Plate (2022)

Carroll hit .260 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks.

Carroll got a hit 22 times last season in 32 games (68.8%), including five multi-hit games (15.6%).

Including the 32 games he played in last season, he went deep in four of them (12.5%), leaving the ballpark in 3.5% of his trips to home plate.

In 28.1% of his games a season ago (nine of 32), Carroll drove home a run. In three of those games (9.4%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in two contests.

He scored a run in 10 of 32 games last year (31.3%), including three multi-run games (9.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 17 .196 AVG .321 .226 OBP .419 .314 SLG .679 4 XBH 11 1 HR 3 7 RBI 7 14/2 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 2 Home Away 14 GP 18 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)