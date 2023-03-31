Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Friday, Corbin Carroll (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Dustin May. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate (2022)
- Carroll hit .260 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks.
- Carroll got a hit 22 times last season in 32 games (68.8%), including five multi-hit games (15.6%).
- Including the 32 games he played in last season, he went deep in four of them (12.5%), leaving the ballpark in 3.5% of his trips to home plate.
- In 28.1% of his games a season ago (nine of 32), Carroll drove home a run. In three of those games (9.4%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in two contests.
- He scored a run in 10 of 32 games last year (31.3%), including three multi-run games (9.4%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.196
|AVG
|.321
|.226
|OBP
|.419
|.314
|SLG
|.679
|4
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|7
|14/2
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (16.7%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers gave up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- May will start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old righty started and threw four innings when he last appeared on Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- Over his six appearances last season he compiled a 2-3 record, had a 4.80 ERA, and a 1.2 WHIP.
