On Friday, Christian Walker (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Dustin May. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Dustin May

Dustin May TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Christian Walker At The Plate (2022)

Walker racked up 141 total hits while slugging .477.

Among the qualified hitters last season, he ranked 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 63rd and he was 23rd in slugging.

Walker got a hit in 60.0% of his 160 games last year, with multiple hits in 22.5% of those contests.

Including the 160 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in 33 of them (20.6%), leaving the ballpark in 5.4% of his trips to home plate.

Walker picked up an RBI in 63 of 160 games last year (39.4%), with more than one RBI in 21 of those games (13.1%).

In 70 of 160 games last year (43.8%) he scored a run, and in 12 of those games (7.5%) he scored more than once.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 80 GP 80 .227 AVG .256 .323 OBP .334 .430 SLG .522 28 XBH 35 15 HR 21 42 RBI 52 65/39 K/BB 66/32 0 SB 2 Home Away 80 GP 80 46 (57.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (62.5%) 16 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (25.0%) 34 (42.5%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (45.0%) 13 (16.3%) Games w/1+ HR 20 (25.0%) 30 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (41.3%)

