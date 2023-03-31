Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Friday, Christian Walker (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Dustin May. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Christian Walker At The Plate (2022)
- Walker racked up 141 total hits while slugging .477.
- Among the qualified hitters last season, he ranked 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 63rd and he was 23rd in slugging.
- Walker got a hit in 60.0% of his 160 games last year, with multiple hits in 22.5% of those contests.
- Including the 160 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in 33 of them (20.6%), leaving the ballpark in 5.4% of his trips to home plate.
- Walker picked up an RBI in 63 of 160 games last year (39.4%), with more than one RBI in 21 of those games (13.1%).
- In 70 of 160 games last year (43.8%) he scored a run, and in 12 of those games (7.5%) he scored more than once.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|80
|.227
|AVG
|.256
|.323
|OBP
|.334
|.430
|SLG
|.522
|28
|XBH
|35
|15
|HR
|21
|42
|RBI
|52
|65/39
|K/BB
|66/32
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|80
|46 (57.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (62.5%)
|16 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (25.0%)
|34 (42.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|36 (45.0%)
|13 (16.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|20 (25.0%)
|30 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|33 (41.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
- May starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.
- The 25-year-old right-hander last appeared Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he started and went four innings.
- Last season he compiled a 2-3 record, a 4.80 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP over his six games.
