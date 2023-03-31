Alek Thomas makes his season debut when the Arizona Diamondbacks face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Dustin May at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Alek Thomas At The Plate (2022)

  • Thomas hit .231 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.
  • Thomas had a hit 62 times last season in 113 games (54.9%), including 20 multi-hit games (17.7%).
  • He hit a home run in 6.2% of his games last season (113 in all), going deep in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Thomas drove in a run in 23.9% of his games last season (27 of 113), with two or more RBIs in 10 of them (8.8%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He came around to score 38 times in 113 games (33.6%) last season, including seven occasions when he scored more than once (6.2%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

54 GP 53
.220 AVG .242
.261 OBP .288
.277 SLG .411
9 XBH 17
1 HR 7
17 RBI 22
36/8 K/BB 38/14
2 SB 2
59 GP 54
30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (59.3%)
9 (15.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (20.4%)
22 (37.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (29.6%)
1 (1.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (11.1%)
13 (22.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (25.9%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to give up 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • May makes his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
  • The 25-year-old righty started and threw four innings when he last appeared on Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.80 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP over his six games, putting together a 2-3 record.
