The Arizona Diamondbacks and Nick Ahmed take on Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium, March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Ahmed At The Plate (2022)

  • Ahmed hit .231 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
  • Ahmed reached base via a hit in nine of 17 games last season (52.9%), including multiple hits in 17.6% of those games (three of them).
  • In three of 17 games last year, he homered (17.6%). He went deep in 5.6% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Ahmed drove in a run in seven of 17 games last year (41.2%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
  • In six of 17 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
12 GP 5
.212 AVG .263
.257 OBP .263
.333 SLG .632
2 XBH 3
1 HR 2
5 RBI 2
8/2 K/BB 7/0
0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers gave up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Urias will take the mound to start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the 26-year-old southpaw started the game and went five innings against the San Diego Padres.
  • He ranked third in ERA (2.21), sixth in WHIP (.960), and 21st in K/9 (8.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.