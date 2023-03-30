The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte battle Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium, March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ketel Marte At The Plate (2022)

Marte hit .240 with 42 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 58 walks.

Marte had a hit in 86 of 137 games last season, with multiple hits in 29 of those games.

He went yard in 12 of 137 games in 2022 (8.8%), including 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 39 of 137 games last year (28.5%), Marte picked up an RBI, and 11 of those games (8.0%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.

He scored a run in 55 of 137 games last year (40.1%), including 13 multi-run games (9.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 74 GP 63 .261 AVG .216 .352 OBP .292 .429 SLG .381 33 XBH 23 5 HR 7 28 RBI 24 44/37 K/BB 57/21 5 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)