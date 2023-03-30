The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte battle Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium, March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ketel Marte At The Plate (2022)

  • Marte hit .240 with 42 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 58 walks.
  • Marte had a hit in 86 of 137 games last season, with multiple hits in 29 of those games.
  • He went yard in 12 of 137 games in 2022 (8.8%), including 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 39 of 137 games last year (28.5%), Marte picked up an RBI, and 11 of those games (8.0%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
  • He scored a run in 55 of 137 games last year (40.1%), including 13 multi-run games (9.5%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
74 GP 63
.261 AVG .216
.352 OBP .292
.429 SLG .381
33 XBH 23
5 HR 7
28 RBI 24
44/37 K/BB 57/21
5 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers had the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.81).
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Urias will take the mound to start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.
  • The 26-year-old left-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went five innings.
  • He ranked third in ERA (2.21), sixth in WHIP (.960), and 21st in K/9 (8.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
