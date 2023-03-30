Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Opening Day versus Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate (2022)

  • McCarthy hit .283 with 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.
  • McCarthy had a hit 59 times last year in 99 games (59.6%), including 23 multi-hit games (23.2%).
  • He took the pitcher deep in 8.1% of his games last season (99 in all), going deep in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 28 of 99 games last season (28.3%), McCarthy picked up an RBI, and eight of those games (8.1%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.
  • He scored in 44.4% of his 99 games last season, with more than one run in 7.1% of those games (seven).

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
39 GP 52
.227 AVG .323
.297 OBP .374
.379 SLG .460
10 XBH 17
4 HR 4
20 RBI 23
32/10 K/BB 44/13
4 SB 19

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Urias gets the call to start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the 26-year-old left-hander started the game and went five innings against the San Diego Padres.
  • He ranked third in ERA (2.21), sixth in WHIP (.960), and 21st in K/9 (8.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
