Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Opening Day versus Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jake McCarthy At The Plate (2022)

McCarthy hit .283 with 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.

McCarthy had a hit 59 times last year in 99 games (59.6%), including 23 multi-hit games (23.2%).

He took the pitcher deep in 8.1% of his games last season (99 in all), going deep in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 28 of 99 games last season (28.3%), McCarthy picked up an RBI, and eight of those games (8.1%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.

He scored in 44.4% of his 99 games last season, with more than one run in 7.1% of those games (seven).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 39 GP 52 .227 AVG .323 .297 OBP .374 .379 SLG .460 10 XBH 17 4 HR 4 20 RBI 23 32/10 K/BB 44/13 4 SB 19

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)