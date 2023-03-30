The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks will send Julio Urias and Zac Gallen to the hill, respectively, on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 173 home runs ranked 14th in Major League Baseball.

The Diamondbacks ranked 20th in the majors with a .385 team slugging percentage.

Arizona had a team batting average of just .230 last season, which ranked 26th among MLB teams.

Arizona scored 702 runs (4.3 per game) last season, which ranked 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.304).

Arizona averaged the 24th-most strikeouts per nine innings (7.7) in the majors last season.

The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors last season.

Arizona had a combined WHIP of 1.295 as a pitching staff, which ranked 20th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Gallen to the mound for his first start this season.

The last time the righty took the mound was on Tuesday, Oct. 4 last season, when he pitched five innings in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Zac Gallen Julio Urías 3/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Merrill Kelly Dustin May 4/1/2023 Dodgers - Away Madison Bumgarner Clayton Kershaw 4/2/2023 Dodgers - Away Zach Davies Noah Syndergaard 4/3/2023 Padres - Away Ryne Nelson - 4/4/2023 Padres - Away - Yu Darvish

