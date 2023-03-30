The injured list for the Arizona Diamondbacks (3-3) currently includes four players. The Diamondbacks' next matchup is against the Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2) at Chase Field on Friday, April 7 at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks Injuries

Name Status Injury 2023 Stats Corbin Martin 60 Day Injury List Lat - Mark Melancon 15 Day Injury List Shoulder - Carson Kelly 10 Day Injury List Forearm - Joe Mantiply 15 Day Injury List Shoulder -

Diamondbacks Next Game

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM

9:40 PM Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Run Line Total Runs Dodgers -230 +195 LAD -1.5 9

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Player Performance - April 6

The Diamondbacks return to the diamond after falling to the Dodgers by a score of 5-2 on Thursday. They were outhit 7-5 in the loss.

Name Position Game Stats Merrill Kelly SP 5 2/3 IP, 4 R, 6 H, 4 K, 4 BB Jake McCarthy RF 2-for-4, 3B Josh Rojas 3B 1-for-4, 2B, RBI Geraldo Perdomo SS 0-for-1, 2 BB Gabriel Moreno C 1-for-4, 2B Alek Thomas CF 0-for-1, BB

