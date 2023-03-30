Diamondbacks Injury List Today - April 7
The injured list for the Arizona Diamondbacks (3-3) currently includes four players. The Diamondbacks' next matchup is against the Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2) at Chase Field on Friday, April 7 at 9:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks Injuries
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|2023 Stats
|Corbin Martin
|60 Day Injury List
|Lat
|-
|Mark Melancon
|15 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
|Carson Kelly
|10 Day Injury List
|Forearm
|-
|Joe Mantiply
|15 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
Diamondbacks Next Game
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Stadium: Chase Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total Runs
|Dodgers
|-230
|+195
|LAD -1.5
|9
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Player Performance - April 6
The Diamondbacks return to the diamond after falling to the Dodgers by a score of 5-2 on Thursday. They were outhit 7-5 in the loss.
|Name
|Position
|Game Stats
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|5 2/3 IP, 4 R, 6 H, 4 K, 4 BB
|Jake McCarthy
|RF
|2-for-4, 3B
|Josh Rojas
|3B
|1-for-4, 2B, RBI
|Geraldo Perdomo
|SS
|0-for-1, 2 BB
|Gabriel Moreno
|C
|1-for-4, 2B
|Alek Thomas
|CF
|0-for-1, BB
