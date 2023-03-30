Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (0-0) and Arizona Diamondbacks (0-0) matching up at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on March 30.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Julio Urias against the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 2.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks won in 51, or 42.5%, of the 120 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, Arizona won 14 of 50 games when listed as at least +145 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Last season Arizona had the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (702 total runs).

The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd among all league pitching staffs.

