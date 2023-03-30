Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks open the season versus Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers March 30 at 10:10 PM ET.

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Christian Walker At The Plate (2022)

Walker racked up 141 total hits while slugging .477.

Among qualifying batters in baseball last year, his batting average ranked 89th, his on-base percentage ranked 63rd, and he was 23rd in the league in slugging.

Walker had a hit in 96 of 160 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 36 of those games.

In 33 of 160 games last year, he hit a long ball (20.6%). He went deep in 5.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 39.4% of his 160 games a year ago, Walker drove in a run (63 times). He also had 21 games with multiple RBIs (13.1%), and three or more RBIs in nine games.

He scored in 70 of 160 games last year, with multiple runs in 12 of those games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 80 GP 80 .227 AVG .256 .323 OBP .334 .430 SLG .522 28 XBH 35 15 HR 21 42 RBI 52 65/39 K/BB 66/32 0 SB 2

