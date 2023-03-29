The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37) aim to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (40-35) on March 29, 2023.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Phoenix has a 21-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Suns are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 23rd.

The 113.7 points per game the Suns average are only 2.3 fewer points than the Timberwolves give up (116).

When Phoenix totals more than 116 points, it is 23-8.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns average 114.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 113 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.5 points per contest.

Phoenix is giving up 109.9 points per game this season at home, which is 3.7 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (113.6).

The Suns are sinking 12.6 threes per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 1.7% points better than they're averaging away from home (12 threes per game, 36.8% three-point percentage).

