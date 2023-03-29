The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Phoenix Suns (40-35) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Footprint Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -4.5 235.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 235.5 points 20 times.

The average point total in Phoenix's matchups this year is 225.6, 9.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Suns are 39-35-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Phoenix has been favored 44 times and won 31, or 70.5%, of those games.

This season, Phoenix has won 18 of its 24 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Timberwolves Total Facts Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 20 26.7% 113.7 229.6 111.9 227.9 225.9 Timberwolves 30 39.5% 115.9 229.6 116.0 227.9 231.3

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games, with a 3-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Suns have gone over the total seven times.

Phoenix has a better record against the spread in home games (19-17-0) than it does in away games (20-18-0).

The Suns average just 2.3 fewer points per game (113.7) than the Timberwolves allow (116.0).

When Phoenix scores more than 116.0 points, it is 23-7 against the spread and 23-8 overall.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Suns and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 39-35 15-13 38-37 Timberwolves 35-40 14-9 35-41

Suns vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights Suns Timberwolves 113.7 Points Scored (PG) 115.9 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 23-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 25-21 23-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-18 111.9 Points Allowed (PG) 116.0 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 32-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 19-10 35-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 23-7

