The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Phoenix Suns (40-35) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Footprint Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -4.5 235.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 235.5 points 20 times.
  • The average point total in Phoenix's matchups this year is 225.6, 9.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Suns are 39-35-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Phoenix has been favored 44 times and won 31, or 70.5%, of those games.
  • This season, Phoenix has won 18 of its 24 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Timberwolves Total Facts
Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 20 26.7% 113.7 229.6 111.9 227.9 225.9
Timberwolves 30 39.5% 115.9 229.6 116.0 227.9 231.3

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games, with a 3-6 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Suns have gone over the total seven times.
  • Phoenix has a better record against the spread in home games (19-17-0) than it does in away games (20-18-0).
  • The Suns average just 2.3 fewer points per game (113.7) than the Timberwolves allow (116.0).
  • When Phoenix scores more than 116.0 points, it is 23-7 against the spread and 23-8 overall.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Suns and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 39-35 15-13 38-37
Timberwolves 35-40 14-9 35-41

Suns vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Suns Timberwolves
113.7
Points Scored (PG)
 115.9
18
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
23-7
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 25-21
23-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-18
111.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.0
5
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
32-17
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 19-10
35-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 23-7

