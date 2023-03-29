Suns vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Phoenix Suns (40-35) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Footprint Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5.
Suns vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-4.5
|235.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 235.5 points 20 times.
- The average point total in Phoenix's matchups this year is 225.6, 9.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Suns are 39-35-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Phoenix has been favored 44 times and won 31, or 70.5%, of those games.
- This season, Phoenix has won 18 of its 24 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Suns.
Suns vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 235.5
|% of Games Over 235.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|20
|26.7%
|113.7
|229.6
|111.9
|227.9
|225.9
|Timberwolves
|30
|39.5%
|115.9
|229.6
|116.0
|227.9
|231.3
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games, with a 3-6 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Suns have gone over the total seven times.
- Phoenix has a better record against the spread in home games (19-17-0) than it does in away games (20-18-0).
- The Suns average just 2.3 fewer points per game (113.7) than the Timberwolves allow (116.0).
- When Phoenix scores more than 116.0 points, it is 23-7 against the spread and 23-8 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Suns vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|39-35
|15-13
|38-37
|Timberwolves
|35-40
|14-9
|35-41
Suns vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Suns
|Timberwolves
|113.7
|115.9
|18
|11
|23-7
|25-21
|23-8
|29-18
|111.9
|116.0
|5
|18
|32-17
|19-10
|35-14
|23-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.