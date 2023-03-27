Torrey Craig will take the court for the Phoenix Suns on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Utah Jazz.

In his previous game, a 125-105 win against the 76ers, Craig put up six points.

With prop bets available for Craig, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Torrey Craig Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.4 5.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 4.1 Assists -- 1.5 1.5 PRA -- 14.4 11.4 PR 12.5 12.9 9.9 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.4



Torrey Craig Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Torrey Craig has made 2.8 field goals per game, which adds up to 6.4% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 10.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Craig's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Jazz have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 103.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Jazz are 24th in the NBA, conceding 117.8 points per contest.

The Jazz concede 43.4 rebounds per game, ranking 16th in the league.

The Jazz concede 24.6 assists per contest, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz have conceded 12.4 makes per game, 16th in the league.

Torrey Craig vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2022 27 10 7 1 0 2 0 11/18/2022 28 16 6 2 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.