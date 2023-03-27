The Phoenix Suns (39-35) are 6.5-point favorites as they try to end a four-game road slide when they take on the Utah Jazz (35-39) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and BSAZ. The point total for the matchup is set at 233.5.

Suns vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and BSAZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -6.5 233.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix's 74 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 233.5 points 23 times.

The average total in Phoenix's matchups this year is 225.6, 7.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Suns have gone 38-35-0 ATS this season.

This season, Phoenix has been favored 43 times and won 30, or 69.8%, of those games.

Phoenix has a record of 12-4, a 75% win rate, when it's favored by -275 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Suns, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Suns vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Jazz Total Facts Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 23 31.1% 113.7 231 112.0 229.8 225.8 Jazz 40 54.1% 117.3 231 117.8 229.8 231.5

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have a 3-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over their past 10 games.

Eight of Suns' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Phoenix has a better record against the spread in home games (19-17-0) than it does on the road (19-18-0).

The 113.7 points per game the Suns average are just 4.1 fewer points than the Jazz give up (117.8).

Phoenix is 20-6 against the spread and 20-7 overall when scoring more than 117.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Suns vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Suns and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 38-35 11-9 38-36 Jazz 42-32 13-5 44-30

Suns vs. Jazz Point Insights

Scoring Insights Suns Jazz 113.7 Points Scored (PG) 117.3 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 20-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-15 20-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 31-19 112.0 Points Allowed (PG) 117.8 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 33-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-4 36-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.