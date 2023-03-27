The Phoenix Suns (39-35) are 6.5-point favorites as they try to end a four-game road slide when they take on the Utah Jazz (35-39) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and BSAZ. The point total for the matchup is set at 233.5.

Suns vs. Jazz Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: SportsNet RM and BSAZ
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -6.5 233.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix's 74 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 233.5 points 23 times.
  • The average total in Phoenix's matchups this year is 225.6, 7.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Suns have gone 38-35-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Phoenix has been favored 43 times and won 30, or 69.8%, of those games.
  • Phoenix has a record of 12-4, a 75% win rate, when it's favored by -275 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Suns, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Suns vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Jazz Total Facts
Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 23 31.1% 113.7 231 112.0 229.8 225.8
Jazz 40 54.1% 117.3 231 117.8 229.8 231.5

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns have a 3-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over their past 10 games.
  • Eight of Suns' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Phoenix has a better record against the spread in home games (19-17-0) than it does on the road (19-18-0).
  • The 113.7 points per game the Suns average are just 4.1 fewer points than the Jazz give up (117.8).
  • Phoenix is 20-6 against the spread and 20-7 overall when scoring more than 117.8 points.

Suns vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Suns and Jazz Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 38-35 11-9 38-36
Jazz 42-32 13-5 44-30

Suns vs. Jazz Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Suns Jazz
113.7
Points Scored (PG)
 117.3
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
20-6
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 35-15
20-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 31-19
112.0
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.8
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 24
33-20
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 16-4
36-17
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 15-5

