The Phoenix Suns (39-35) visit the Utah Jazz (35-39) after losing four straight road games. The Suns are favored by 7 points in the contest, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSAZ

SportsNet RM and BSAZ Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Suns vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 116 - Jazz 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 7)

Jazz (+ 7) Pick OU: Under (234)



The Jazz have a 41-33-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 36-35-3 mark of the Suns.

When the spread is set as 7 or more this season, Phoenix (9-7-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (52.9%) than Utah (12-3) does as the underdog (80%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Utah and its opponents do it more often (58.1% of the time) than Phoenix and its opponents (48.6%).

The Suns have a .682 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (30-14) this season, higher than the .450 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (18-22).

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix is putting up 113.7 points per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 112 points per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Suns have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.3 assists per game.

With 12.3 three-pointers per game, the Suns are 13th in the NBA. They own a 37.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks seventh in the league.

So far this year, Phoenix has taken 63.7% two-pointers, accounting for 70.8% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.3% from beyond the arc (29.2% of the team's baskets).

