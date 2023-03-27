On Monday, March 27, 2023 at Vivint Arena, the Utah Jazz (35-39) will be attempting to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Phoenix Suns (39-35). It airs at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and BSAZ.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Jazz matchup.

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

  • Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSAZ
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Venue: Vivint Arena

Suns vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Jazz Moneyline
DraftKings Suns (-7) 234 -275 +230 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Suns (-6.5) 233.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Suns (-7) 233.5 -278 +220 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Suns (-6.5) - -280 +235 Bet on this game with Tipico

Suns vs. Jazz Betting Trends

  • The Suns average 113.7 points per game (17th in the league) while giving up 112 per outing (sixth in the NBA). They have a +126 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game.
  • The Jazz put up 117.3 points per game (sixth in league) while giving up 117.8 per outing (24th in NBA). They have a -40 scoring differential.
  • These teams rack up a combined 231 points per game, three fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • These teams allow 229.8 points per game combined, 4.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • Phoenix has covered 37 times in 74 games with a spread this season.
  • Utah has compiled a 41-32-1 record against the spread this year.

Suns and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Suns +450 +225 -3030
Jazz +100000 +90000 +1300

