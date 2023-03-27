On Monday, March 27, 2023 at Vivint Arena, the Utah Jazz (35-39) will be attempting to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Phoenix Suns (39-35). It airs at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and BSAZ.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Jazz matchup.

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSAZ

SportsNet RM and BSAZ Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Suns vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Suns average 113.7 points per game (17th in the league) while giving up 112 per outing (sixth in the NBA). They have a +126 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Jazz put up 117.3 points per game (sixth in league) while giving up 117.8 per outing (24th in NBA). They have a -40 scoring differential.

These teams rack up a combined 231 points per game, three fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allow 229.8 points per game combined, 4.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has covered 37 times in 74 games with a spread this season.

Utah has compiled a 41-32-1 record against the spread this year.

Suns and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +450 +225 -3030 Jazz +100000 +90000 +1300

