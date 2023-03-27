Deandre Ayton and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be facing off versus the Utah Jazz on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Ayton, in his last game (March 16 win against the Magic) produced 16 points and seven rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Ayton's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.3 16.1 Rebounds 9.5 10.1 10.4 Assists -- 1.8 0.7 PRA 28.5 30.2 27.2 PR 27.5 28.4 26.5 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Deandre Ayton's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Jazz

Ayton is responsible for attempting 12.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.6 per game.

Ayton's opponents, the Jazz, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.6 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Jazz are 24th in the league, conceding 117.8 points per game.

The Jazz allow 43.4 rebounds per contest, ranking 16th in the league.

Conceding 24.6 assists per game, the Jazz are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Jazz have conceded 12.4 makes per game, 16th in the NBA.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2022 34 29 21 3 0 2 1 11/18/2022 37 17 10 8 0 3 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Ayton or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.