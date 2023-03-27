Coyotes vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Edmonton Oilers (41-23-9) go on the road against the Arizona Coyotes (27-34-13, losers of four in a row) at Mullett Arena. The contest on Monday, March 27 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and SNW.
Coyotes vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and SNW
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-315)
|Coyotes (+260)
|7
Coyotes Betting Insights
- This season the Coyotes have been an underdog 65 times, and won 23, or 35.4%, of those games.
- Arizona has a record of 3-17 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +260 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Coyotes, based on the moneyline, is 27.8%.
- Arizona has combined with its opponent to score more than 7 goals in 36 of 74 games this season.
Coyotes vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|286 (1st)
|Goals
|204 (27th)
|242 (22nd)
|Goals Allowed
|253 (24th)
|80 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|41 (22nd)
|62 (27th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|68 (32nd)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Arizona has hit the over twice.
- The Coyotes and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, 0.5 less than the 7 total goals set for this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents are scoring 1.0 more goal per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.4 goals.
- The Coyotes' 204 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 27th in the league.
- The Coyotes have allowed 253 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 24th.
- Their 27th-ranked goal differential is -49.
