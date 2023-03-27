The Edmonton Oilers (41-23-9) visit the Arizona Coyotes (27-34-13) -- who've lost four straight -- on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Tune in to see the Oilers and Coyotes meet on ESPN+, BSAZX, and SNW.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and SNW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Coyotes vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/22/2023 Oilers Coyotes 4-3 (F/OT) EDM
12/7/2022 Oilers Coyotes 8-2 EDM

Coyotes Stats & Trends

  • The Coyotes concede 3.4 goals per game (253 in total), 24th in the league.
  • The Coyotes' 204 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 27th in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Coyotes are 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Coyotes have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Clayton Keller 74 36 44 80 53 50 34.4%
Nick Schmaltz 55 21 31 52 49 54 39.6%
Matias Maccelli 56 8 33 41 41 23 0%
Lawson Crouse 69 22 17 39 30 29 39.2%
Barrett Hayton 74 15 24 39 33 30 50.9%

Oilers Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Oilers are conceding 242 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL play.
  • The Oilers' 286 total goals (3.9 per game on 6.7 assists per contest) lead the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Oilers have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Oilers have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 4.3 goals-per-game average (43 total) during that span.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Connor McDavid 73 60 79 139 73 71 51.3%
Leon Draisaitl 71 45 67 112 92 70 54.7%
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 73 33 56 89 29 49 45.3%
Zach Hyman 70 31 45 76 30 31 50%
Darnell Nurse 73 8 31 39 74 38 -

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.