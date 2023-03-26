The Arizona Coyotes (27-34-12) will attempt to prolong a six-game home win streak when they face the Colorado Avalanche (42-23-6) on Sunday, March 26 at 3:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT

NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-300) Coyotes (+250) 6.5

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have won 23, or 35.9%, of the 64 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Arizona has a record of 5-19 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +250 on the moneyline.

The Coyotes have a 28.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona has played 35 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 231 (18th) Goals 201 (27th) 194 (4th) Goals Allowed 250 (23rd) 57 (6th) Power Play Goals 41 (22nd) 46 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 67 (32nd)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

Arizona has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.

The Coyotes and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, Coyotes' game goal totals average 7.4 goals, 2.0 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Coyotes have scored 201 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 27th in the league.

The Coyotes have allowed 250 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd.

Their 27th-ranked goal differential is -49.

