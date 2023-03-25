The Phoenix Suns (38-35) play the Philadelphia 76ers (49-24) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday at Footprint Center. Devin Booker of the Suns is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Suns vs. 76ers

Game Day: Saturday, March 25

Saturday, March 25 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Suns' Last Game

On Friday, in their last game, the Suns fell to the Kings 135-127. With 32 points, Booker was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 32 8 5 0 0 0 Terrence Ross 30 5 1 0 0 6 Jock Landale 17 6 3 0 0 0

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton paces the Suns with 18.3 points per contest and 10.1 rebounds (eighth in league), while also posting 1.8 assists.

Booker is averaging 28.2 points, 5.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Chris Paul paces the Suns at 9.2 assists per contest, while also posting 4.3 rebounds and 13.7 points. He is fifth in the NBA in assists.

Torrey Craig is putting up 7.4 points, 1.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Damion Lee posts 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 33.5 4.6 4.5 1.1 0.2 2.2 Chris Paul 14.1 4.9 9.8 1.7 0.1 1.6 Deandre Ayton 10.9 6.6 0.3 0.4 0.5 0 Josh Okogie 10.5 3.4 2 0.8 0.8 1.4 Cameron Payne 7.5 2.1 4 0.5 0.3 1

