The Phoenix Suns (38-35) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (49-24) on March 25, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Suns vs. 76ers Game Info

Suns Stats Insights

  • This season, the Suns have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 46.9% of shots the 76ers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Phoenix has a 24-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Suns are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 26th.
  • The 113.5 points per game the Suns put up are only 3.2 more points than the 76ers allow (110.3).
  • Phoenix has a 33-14 record when putting up more than 110.3 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

  • The Suns are scoring 114.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 112.9 points per contest.
  • Phoenix is ceding 110.1 points per game this season at home, which is 3.8 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (113.9).
  • Looking at three-point shooting, the Suns have played better at home this season, averaging 12.6 threes per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 12 threes per game and a 37% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Kevin Durant Out Ankle
Deandre Ayton Questionable Hip

