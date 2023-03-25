How to Watch the Suns vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Suns (38-35) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (49-24) on March 25, 2023 at Footprint Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and 76ers.
Suns vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Bally Sports
Suns Stats Insights
- This season, the Suns have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 46.9% of shots the 76ers' opponents have knocked down.
- Phoenix has a 24-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Suns are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 26th.
- The 113.5 points per game the Suns put up are only 3.2 more points than the 76ers allow (110.3).
- Phoenix has a 33-14 record when putting up more than 110.3 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns are scoring 114.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 112.9 points per contest.
- Phoenix is ceding 110.1 points per game this season at home, which is 3.8 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (113.9).
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Suns have played better at home this season, averaging 12.6 threes per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 12 threes per game and a 37% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevin Durant
|Out
|Ankle
|Deandre Ayton
|Questionable
|Hip
