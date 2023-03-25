The Phoenix Suns (38-35) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (49-24) on March 25, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and 76ers.

Suns vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 46.9% of shots the 76ers' opponents have knocked down.

Phoenix has a 24-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Suns are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 26th.

The 113.5 points per game the Suns put up are only 3.2 more points than the 76ers allow (110.3).

Phoenix has a 33-14 record when putting up more than 110.3 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are scoring 114.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 112.9 points per contest.

Phoenix is ceding 110.1 points per game this season at home, which is 3.8 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (113.9).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Suns have played better at home this season, averaging 12.6 threes per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 12 threes per game and a 37% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Suns Injuries