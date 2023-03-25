The Phoenix Suns (38-35) are 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (49-24) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on BSAZ and NBCS-PH. The over/under is 224.5 for the matchup.

Suns vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: BSAZ and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -1.5 224.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix's 73 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points 40 times.

Phoenix has an average total of 225.6 in its outings this year, 1.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Suns have compiled a 37-35-0 record against the spread.

Phoenix has won 29, or 69%, of the 42 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Phoenix has a record of 28-11, a 71.8% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Suns have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Suns vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Suns vs 76ers Total Facts Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 40 54.8% 113.5 228.9 112.1 222.4 225.8 76ers 40 54.8% 115.4 228.9 110.3 222.4 223.8

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns are 3-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Suns have hit the over eight times.

In home games, Phoenix has a better record against the spread (18-17-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (19-18-0).

The Suns score 113.5 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 110.3 the 76ers allow.

When Phoenix totals more than 110.3 points, it is 32-14 against the spread and 33-14 overall.

Suns vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Suns and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 37-35 24-20 37-36 76ers 43-30 12-9 41-32

Suns vs. 76ers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Suns 76ers 113.5 Points Scored (PG) 115.4 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 32-14 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-11 33-14 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 37-5 112.1 Points Allowed (PG) 110.3 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 30-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 35-12 33-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 36-11

