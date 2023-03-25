Suns vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (38-35) are 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (49-24) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on BSAZ and NBCS-PH. The over/under is 224.5 for the matchup.
Suns vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: BSAZ and NBCS-PH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-1.5
|224.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix's 73 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points 40 times.
- Phoenix has an average total of 225.6 in its outings this year, 1.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Suns have compiled a 37-35-0 record against the spread.
- Phoenix has won 29, or 69%, of the 42 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Phoenix has a record of 28-11, a 71.8% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Suns have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Suns vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|40
|54.8%
|113.5
|228.9
|112.1
|222.4
|225.8
|76ers
|40
|54.8%
|115.4
|228.9
|110.3
|222.4
|223.8
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns are 3-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Suns have hit the over eight times.
- In home games, Phoenix has a better record against the spread (18-17-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (19-18-0).
- The Suns score 113.5 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 110.3 the 76ers allow.
- When Phoenix totals more than 110.3 points, it is 32-14 against the spread and 33-14 overall.
Suns vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|37-35
|24-20
|37-36
|76ers
|43-30
|12-9
|41-32
Suns vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Suns
|76ers
|113.5
|115.4
|18
|13
|32-14
|31-11
|33-14
|37-5
|112.1
|110.3
|6
|3
|30-17
|35-12
|33-14
|36-11
