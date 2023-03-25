Josh Okogie plus his Phoenix Suns teammates match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Okogie, in his previous game (March 24 loss against the Kings) put up four points and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Okogie, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Josh Okogie Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.1 10.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.4 Assists -- 1.3 2.0 PRA -- 11.7 15.9 PR 12.5 10.4 13.9 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.4



Josh Okogie Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 5.3% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.6 per contest.

He's made 0.9 threes per game, or 6.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Suns rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.5. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.9 possessions per contest.

Allowing 110.3 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the league, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 23.5 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers are third in the league, conceding 11.4 makes per contest.

Josh Okogie vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

