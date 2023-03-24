Torrey Craig and the Phoenix Suns take on the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 122-111 loss to the Lakers (his most recent game) Craig put up 14 points.

Below, we break down Craig's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Torrey Craig Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.4 5.8 Rebounds 6.5 5.5 4.0 Assists -- 1.6 1.3 PRA -- 14.5 11.1 PR 13.5 12.9 9.8 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.4



Torrey Craig Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 6.8% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.4 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 10.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Craig's opponents, the Kings, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 103.4 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.5.

Giving up 118.5 points per game, the Kings are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Kings allow 42.1 rebounds per contest, ranking seventh in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Kings are last in the league, giving up 26.5 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings are 21st in the league, giving up 12.6 makes per contest.

Torrey Craig vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 28 4 8 1 0 0 2 2/14/2023 30 6 3 3 2 1 1 11/28/2022 32 11 5 3 1 0 0

