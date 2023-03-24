Domantas Sabonis and Chris Paul are two players to watch when the Sacramento Kings (43-29) and the Phoenix Suns (38-34) face off at Golden 1 Center on Friday. Gametime is set for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Suns vs. Kings

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Suns' Last Game

The Suns lost their previous game to the Lakers, 122-111, on Wednesday. Booker was their leading scorer with 33 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 33 6 5 0 0 1 Chris Paul 18 4 4 1 0 2 Landry Shamet 15 3 3 2 0 3

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns receive 28.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Booker.

Paul is the Suns' top assist man (9.1 per game), and he puts up 13.6 points and 4.3 rebounds. His assist average ranks him fifth in the NBA.

Torrey Craig is averaging 7.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

The Suns get 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Damion Lee.

Josh Okogie gets the Suns 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 34 4.4 4.7 1.1 0.4 2.5 Chris Paul 12.8 4.5 9.6 1.9 0.1 1.5 Deandre Ayton 12.5 8.2 0.7 0.4 0.6 0 Josh Okogie 10.5 3.3 1.9 1 0.7 1.4 Cameron Payne 7.9 2.2 3.7 0.5 0.3 1.1

