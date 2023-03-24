How to Watch the Suns vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 24
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:36 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (38-34) will try to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (43-29) on March 24, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.
Suns vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: Bally Sports
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 49.4% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.
- Phoenix has compiled a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.4% from the field.
- The Kings are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank sixth.
- The Suns put up an average of 113.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 118.5 the Kings give up to opponents.
- Phoenix is 18-6 when it scores more than 118.5 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns put up 114.2 points per game at home, 1.7 more than away (112.5). On defense they concede 110.1 per game, 3.2 fewer points than on the road (113.3).
At home, Phoenix concedes 110.1 points per game. On the road, it gives up 113.3.
- This year the Suns are picking up fewer assists at home (26.7 per game) than away (27.5).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevin Durant
|Out
|Ankle
|Deandre Ayton
|Out
|Hip
